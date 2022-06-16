Haryana Congress Refuses To Protest Despite 'Raj Bhavan Gherao' Call From AICC

Despite a nationwide 'Raj Bhavan gherao' call from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on June 16, no protest will be held by the Haryana Congress today. As per sources, Haryana Congress Working President Suresh Gupta has conveyed that no protest will be held by the party in the state which is witnessing civic polls. Leaders and workers will continue to remain occupied for civic polls.

The announcement comes a week after the Haryana Congress suffered a massive drawback in the Rajya Sabha Elections 2022, which brought fissures in the state unit to the fore. BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and the saffron party-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma won the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana after Congress party's own MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi voted for Sharma in what he described as a calling of his 'inner soul'.

Bishnoi's crucial voice made veteran Congress leader Ajay Maken lose, following which the Congress cracked its whip and shunned the legislator from all party positions. Defiant despite his ouster, Bishnoi accused the grand-old-party of having 'rules for some leaders and exceptions for others'.

Notably, sources claimed that there was a divide in the Haryana Congress over Maken's candidature as several MLAs saw the senior Congress leader as an 'outsider' and believed that candidates belonging to Haryana must be elected.

Congress To Gherao Nationwide Raj Bhavans On June 16

Amidst Congress' high octane drama in Delhi over Rahul Gandhi's Enforcement Directorate summons, the party's General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has announced that Congress will gherao all the Raj Bhavans across India on Thursday, June 16.

"This is the instruction of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi that we have to follow the path of Gandhi in a peace-loving manner even if we have to face lathi-charge. This is the only reason we are being patient, but this hooliganism won't be tolerated," said Surjewala.

"We will hold a protest against the Central government tomorrow (June 16) and gherao all the Raj Bhavans (Governor Houses) across the nation. The demonstration will take place at all the district headquarters on June 17. Truth can't be suppressed," he added.

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned again in the National Herald case for the third time on Friday, June 17. As per sources, there are inconsistencies in answers given by the Parliamentarian, most of which seem tutored by his legal team. The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL (Associated Journal Limited).