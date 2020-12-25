Haryana Congress Spokesperson Ranjeeta Mehta Joins BJP; Bemoans 'drawing Room Decisions'

In yet another jolt to Congress, the party's Haryana spokesperson and national coordinator for the All-India Mahila Congress Ranjeeta Mehta, has joined BJP in presence of CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Mehta was reportedly denied a mayoral ticket by Congress, after which she joined the saffron party just ahead of Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections. This comes even as Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja met the miffed leader but was unable to persuade her to not leave the party.

After joining the BJP, Mehta said: “The Congress doesn’t give its leaders the respect they deserve. The party takes all of its decisions in the drawing room which every leader has to abide by”.

Meanwhile, Haryana CM Khattar is facing the flak of the leaders within the party as well as from BJP's ally JJP over the farmers' protest. Earlier, the state police booked 13 farmers for allegedly blocking Khattar's convoy in Ambala. A case was registered against the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members who were seen showing black flags at CM Khattar and also attempted to gherao his convoy.

READ | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy attacked amid protests, 13 BKU farmers booked

READ | Only few people opposing farm laws due to political reasons: Manohar Lal Khattar

Internal chaos in Congress during Thursday's meeting

Meanwhile, in what can be termed as an expression of discontent openly, the Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday in presence of Rahul Gandhi and others took on the party system and senior leaders on the issue of Congress MPs who are sitting on protest at Jantar Mantar, according to a report by news agency ANI.

After Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had finished speaking as the Congress leaders sat in a massive circle on the grounds of 24 Akbar Road, Jakhar raised his hand and he was given the mike to speak. He straightforwardly raised the issue of three-party MPs from Punjab who are sitting on dharna. The Punjab Congress chief accused the senior leaders of not approaching the protesting MPs. "The party is fighting for farmers but own MPs are not looked after. Other MPs from the party should have visited and supported them, but it didn't happen," he complained openly.

READ | Punjab Congress Chief In Rahul Gandhi's Circle But Not His Corner As MPs' Efforts Ignored

READ | Amid farmers' stir, Haryana CM Khattar declares 'will leave politics if MSP is abolished'