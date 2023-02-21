Haryana Congress Stages Protest Against Khattar Govt; Seeks OPS Implementation

The Congress party on Tuesday staged a massive protest against the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government outside the Vidhan Sabha amid the state budget session. Demonstrations were held on multiple issues like-- unemployment, corruption, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and the ouster of Minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked in a sexual harassment case. The leaders were seen raising slogans and flashing placards.

Congress MLAs stage protest against Khattar govt

Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was leading the protest and stated that they will keep protesting as the Khattar government is trying to silence the opposition.

"They have made a commitment for the Old Pension Scheme, there is no need for it. Why OPS is not possible in Haryana when it is implemented in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh? OPS must be implemented and I promise when the government will come to the power on the very first day we will implement it. There is no visible development in the state and the liability is increasing. Where is our state heading?" said Hooda.

He added, "The state government is trying to silence us. We demanded a CBI inquiry under the supervision of the High Court judge. Why are they not removing him? We will keep protesting as it's our responsibility to be in opposition. There are multiple issues like unemployment, corruption, and law and order situations".