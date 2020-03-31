The Debate
Haryana Congress Suggests Three Measures To Khattar Govt To Combat COVID-19 In State

Politics

Congress' Randeep Surjewala suggested three measures to the Haryana government to address the problems faced by the people in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Randeep Surjewala

On Tuesday, the Haryana Congress suggested three measures to the Manohar Khattar-led government to address the problems faced by the people in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Writing on Twitter, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala called upon the state government to provide N95 masks and gloves to police personnel, sanitation workers and other officials. Thereafter, he opined that all police personnel, sanitation workers and other officials should be paid 50% more salary as a bonus from April 1 to June 30. Moreover, he urged the Haryana government to ensure that people are able to purchase essential commodities at a fair price.  

Read: 'Telangana Still Enumerating Nizamuddin Attendees' Says Minister KTR As 300 Hospitalised

Read: Piyush Goyal Expresses Gratitude After 13 Lakh Rly Employees Contribute To PM-CARES Fund

Haryana government takes measures

On March 29, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar ordered the sealing of all inter-state and intra-state borders and directed the migrants to be stopped at their current locations. He also stated that relief camps will be set up to ensure that the migrant workers get access to food, shelter and other facilities. Moreover, Khattar appreciated the contribution of NGOs and other social organizations. Presently, there are 36 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Haryana. 

Read: 70K Youngsters Recruited In Govt Jobs Through HPSC, HSSC In Last 5 Yrs: Khattar

Read: Haryana Police Seal Inter-state Borders, Urge Migrant Labourers To Move Into Shelters

