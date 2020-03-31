Haryana Congress Suggests Three Measures To Khattar Govt To Combat COVID-19 In State

On Tuesday, the Haryana Congress suggested three measures to the Manohar Khattar-led government to address the problems faced by the people in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Writing on Twitter, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala called upon the state government to provide N95 masks and gloves to police personnel, sanitation workers and other officials. Thereafter, he opined that all police personnel, sanitation workers and other officials should be paid 50% more salary as a bonus from April 1 to June 30. Moreover, he urged the Haryana government to ensure that people are able to purchase essential commodities at a fair price.

कोरोना से जंग में हरियाणा के सजग प्रहरी व जिम्मेदार विपक्ष के तौर पर खट्टर सरकार को जनहित में हम प्रतिदिन सुझाव देंगे।



हमारा सुझाव-:

1. खट्टर सरकार फौरन पुलिस के कर्मचारियों/अधिकारियों तथा गाँव व शहर के सफाई कर्मचारियों को एन-95 मास्क व ग्लव्स उपलब्ध करवाए।

1/3#Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/hVhq7XZE7k — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 31, 2020

Read: 'Telangana Still Enumerating Nizamuddin Attendees' Says Minister KTR As 300 Hospitalised

2/3

कोरोना से जंग में खट्टर सरकार को हमारे सुझाव-:



2. अगले 3 महीने तक यानि 1 अप्रैल से 30 जून तक पुलिस के कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों तथा सफाई कर्मचारियों को एक विशेष फाईनेंशल पैकेज के तहत 50 प्रतिशत अधिक तनख्वाह बोनस के तौर पर दी जाए।#Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/roLL8nbLvZ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 31, 2020

3/3

कोरोना से जंग में खट्टर सरकार को हमारे सुझाव-:



2. खट्टर सरकार आवश्यक वस्तुओं के मूल्यों को नियंत्रित करने में तथा उनकी होम डिलीवरी में पूरी तरह विफल साबित हुई है। इन पर लगाम लगे तथा आम जनमानस को वस्तुएं सही दाम पर मिलें।



वस्तुओं का चार्ट देखें ⬇️#Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/HIEgzFHo84 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 31, 2020

Read: Piyush Goyal Expresses Gratitude After 13 Lakh Rly Employees Contribute To PM-CARES Fund

Haryana government takes measures

On March 29, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar ordered the sealing of all inter-state and intra-state borders and directed the migrants to be stopped at their current locations. He also stated that relief camps will be set up to ensure that the migrant workers get access to food, shelter and other facilities. Moreover, Khattar appreciated the contribution of NGOs and other social organizations. Presently, there are 36 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Haryana.

Read: 70K Youngsters Recruited In Govt Jobs Through HPSC, HSSC In Last 5 Yrs: Khattar

Read: Haryana Police Seal Inter-state Borders, Urge Migrant Labourers To Move Into Shelters