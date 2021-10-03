Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames Centre For Delay In Paddy Procurement

After massive protests against delay in the paddy procurement process, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday stated that paddy procurement has been delayed due to the Centre's decision under the view of delayed monsoon this year. Further, he added that the central government released a notice for postponing the procurement process from October 1 to October 11 and it was not taken by the state governments of Haryana or Punjab.

Meanwhile, speaking on the state government's latest decision, he said that a meeting has been held with the Minister of State of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, it has been decided that the procurement process will begin from October 3. Confirming the same, MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey also said that the procurement process will begin from October 3, Sunday in both states.

We've discussed the problems of farmers with the Centre and decided to resume the procurement process from tomorrow morning. The decision was not taken by the state govt, we are just a procurement agency: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala pic.twitter.com/IgcizAhWr9 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

The decision came after Chief Minister Khattar’s meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Haryana Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal and Union Minister Ashwini Choubey at the Krishi Bhawan to discuss the purchase of paddy. While addressing the media on the same, he apprised that the delay in procurement of paddy was because of the delay in monsoon across the country.

Earlier on Saturday, several farmers were seen protesting in Haryana against the decision of postponing the procurement of paddy. They were also marching towards Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's residence. Along with that, several farmers were seen protesting at Deputy CM Chautala's program. One of the protestors criticized the Deputy CM by saying, "At a time when farmers' crops have been damaged due to rains, the Dy CM is coming here, instead of meeting them."

Central Government delays paddy procurement

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Friday issued a press release stating the central government's decision. It said that the procurement of paddy under Minimum Support Price (MSP) operation will start from October 11 in Punjab and Haryana and further advised all the agencies to gear up to help the farmers.

The decision was taken under the view of widespread rainfall across the Punjab and Haryana during the second fortnight of September thereafter affecting the standing paddy crop in both the agrarian states.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)