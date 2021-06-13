Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Hails Centre As GST Slashed Down On COVID Goods & Services

On Sunday, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala commended the Centre's decision of reducing tax rates on medical equipment and related items amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Indicating that an economic uniformity will smoothen India's battle against the novel coronavirus, he praised PM Modi-led government.

The Deputy CM said, "Reducing the tax on items related to COVID with a uniform tax system across the country will help in tackling the pandemic."

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting was held under the Chairmanship of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accepted the demands of Haryana, Deputy CM Chautala clarified. Taking to Twitter, he extended his gratitude to "the entire Council for accepting Haryana’s request to extend COVID related benefits up to September 30, 2021, and reducing the tax rate on Gas/ Electric/ other furnaces for the crematorium, including their installation to 5%".

Attended the 44th GST Council meeting today. My gratitude to the entire Council for accepting Haryana’s request to extend all Covid related benefits upto 30/09/21 and reducing the tax rate on Gas/Electric/other furnaces for crematorium, including their installation etc. to 5%. — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) June 12, 2021

Tax Reductions by the Centre

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has slashed down payable taxes not only on medical equipment but on life-saving services and amenities too. Taking care of a cardinal factor, now the Central government has reduced the existing 28 per cent tax on ambulances to 12 per cent. Also, the tax on thermometers has also been reduced to 5 per cent now.

The Deputy CM also mentioned that the Council accepted all the suggestions of a six-member committee of 'Group of Ministers' which was constituted to particularly determine GST levied on COVID related items. He further informed that as suggested by the State, the exemption limit on GST has been extended from August 31 to September 30 now.

His statement read, "Haryana has given two suggestions, firstly in relation to extending the time limit for exemption of GST rate on COVID goods and secondly, to reduce the existing tax on electric crematoriums."

It is important to note that the second suggestion pertaining to a tax reduction on electric crematorium has been accepted and slashed down by 5 per cent.

Haryana's COVID-19 tally

Haryana recorded 539 fresh infections, 1,221 recoveries and 32 deaths on Saturday, as per the bulletin. The State has 6,365 active COVID-19 cases.