Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Urges Farmer Leaders To Have Regular Dialogue With Govt

In a significant development over the ongoing farmers' protest, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala, on Tuesday, said that those farmer leaders who support or work for farmers must have a dialouge with the government regularly. Chautala lashed out at some farmer leaders and said, "If their intention is to create chaos, then it is different, but if the intention is to work for farmers, then they must hold regular talks with the government," reported the news agency ANI. The JJP leaders pointed out the farmer leaders, saying, "Where are those 40 people now?".

Haryana Deputy CM Chautala's take on the farmers' protest

Farmers had gathered in large numbers at Karnal NH-44, to protest the farm law introduced by the central government, but soon the protest turned into violence when farmers blocked the road. As per the media reports, farmers had pelted stones at the police force in an attempt to advance and also tried to breach the barricades. The protest, however, took a weird turn when a sub-divisional magistrate, Ayush Sinha, who is a 2018 batch IAS officer, instructed the police force to "break the heads" of the farmers who were trying to breach the barricade. This statement from a high-profile officer sparked massive outrage across the nation. Many BJP leaders, including Dushyant Chautala, criticized the IAS officer's remark.

If intention is to create chaos, then it is different. But if intention is to work for farmers & farm laws, then they must have regular talks. Where are those 40 people who said MSP & markets won't exist & lands will be occupied?: Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala on farmers' stir pic.twitter.com/HoqbAOKt3H — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

While speaking on the issue, Deputy CM Chautala said that he felt pained after the entire incident, especially because of the remarks made by the officer. Chautala said this type of remark from anyone against the farmer will not be welcomed, and strict action will be taken against the officer. Meanwhile, many farmers' groups, including Samyukta Kisan Morcha, demanded permanent dismissal of the officer. Sinha was deployed near the Prem Plaza Hotel in Karnal, where state BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Manhor Lal Khattar, were having a meeting with a state BJP leader.

Haryana | Stone pelting had started at many places... It was said during the briefing to use force proportionately: Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha on viral video showing him asking policemen to hit protesting farmers on their heads pic.twitter.com/Re9Zi8iovT — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

After condemning the incident, Chautala today claimed that farmers must hold regular talks and should not try to create chaos. He further said many farmer leaders had earlier claimed that "MSP & markets wouldn't exist & lands would be occupied." He further said, where are the farmers' leaders?

(IMAGE: PTI)

(With Inputs from ANI)