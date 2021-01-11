Haryana DyCM's Uncle Abhay Chautala To Quit As MLA If Farm Laws Are Not Repealed By Jan 26

In an embarrassment for the Haryana government, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala's uncle Abhay Singh Chautala vowed to resign as an MLA if the three farm laws are not repealed by January 26. The INLD Secretary General won the Ellenabad seat in the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls. In a letter written to Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday, he mentioned that there was a nationwide opposition to The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 passed in an allegedly "unconstitutional manner" by the Centre.

Moreover, he pointed out that more than 60 farmers have passed away during the stir. Chautala contended that it was not possible for him to play a role in protecting the welfare of the farmers owing to the situation created by the Centre which is unwilling to take back the agrarian laws. According to him, his presence was not of any importance in an "insensitive Assembly". While Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has staunchly backed the farm laws and assured the continuation of the Minimum Support Price, BJP's ally JJP has asked the Union government to incorporate the MSP guarantee in the legislation.

मुझे कुर्सी नहीं मेरे देश का किसान खुशहाल चाहिए। सरकार द्वारा लागू इन काले कानूनों के खिलाफ मेने अपना इस्तीफा अपने विधानसभा क्षेत्र की जनता के बीच हस्ताक्षर कर किसानों को सौंपने का फैंसला लिया है।

उम्मीद करता हूँ देश का हर किसान पुत्र राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर किसानों के साथ आएगा || pic.twitter.com/i3T533CLyV — Abhay Singh Chautala (@AbhaySChautala) January 11, 2021

Chaudhary Devi Lal used to fulfil his promises & even gave up PM post for VP Singh. I've spoken to people from 30-32 villages so far. They're of the view that I should step down. If demands aren't met by Jan 26, then my resignation be accepted on 27th: Abhay Singh Chautala, INLD https://t.co/3mxeIfZh4M pic.twitter.com/jWwlXDJ7Lq — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

The impasse over farm laws

During the 9th round of talks with farmers, Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the Centre. While the farmers maintained that they will not move from the protest sites till the three agrarian laws are repealed, the Union government refused to concede to this demand. The meeting witnessed some acrimonious scenes with a farmer leader showing a paper with 'We will either die or win' written on it.

Previously, the Centre had agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use. Tomar exuded confidence that the impasse will be resolved during the next round of talks scheduled to be held at 2 pm on January 15. Earlier in the day, a CJI-led Supreme Court bench showed an inclination to stay the implementation of the farm laws and indicated that a committee can be formed to end the deadlock between farmers and Centre.

