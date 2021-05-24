Haryana Farm Leader Tells Jind Villagers To Not 'fix Marriages With BJP-JJP Families'

Stirring a bizarre protest, farm leader Satbir Pehalwan in Haryana's Jind announced on Sunday, that villagers must not fix marriages with families belonging to the ruling BJP-JJP parties. The farm leader added that while the govt had snatched away their festivals and lives of thousands, all villagers must ascertain if the family in which they wish to forge a marital relation belongs to BJP or JJP. Farm unions are planning to hold an all-India protest on May 26 against the three farm laws on the completion of 6 months of their struggle on Delhi's borders.

Farmers to not 'fix marriages' with BJP-JJP leaders

"We had previously decided that no BJP/JJP leader will be allowed to attend Kisan Mahasabhas. They have snatched our festivals, weddings and thousands of our farmers have died. Today, we have taken another decision. No relation will be fixed with these people. So before fixing marriages, we must ask, 'Are you from BJP or JJP?'. If they say no, then its okay," said Pehalwan.

Previously, BKU chief Naresh Tikait told farmers to boycott BJP leaders from Kisan Mahapanchayats. Addressing farmers in Muzaffarnagar, the senior Tikait brother and BKU chief said that anyone inviting BJP leaders to functions will have to send food for 100 people. His brother - Rakesh Tikait - has vowed that no farmer will return home till the three laws are repealed by Parliament. Farmers have moved 200 tractors to Delhi's borders to bolster the protest, inspite of Punjab CM urging to not do so as India is currently battling a COVID wave. 12 opposition parties including Congress have backed farmers' nationwide stir on the farm laws.

Farmers protests

Taking a political twist to the protests, Tikait and other BKU leaders toured poll-bound Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry seeking farmers' support against the Centre's Farm Laws, urging them to not vote for BJP. Moreover, after the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, blocking access to the roads completely. MHA had snapped off internet across all three border areas - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur and later extended the ban to 1-2 days more. Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the 3-month protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc.