Haryana Farmers & Police Engage In Showdown Amid 'Delhi Chalo' March; Force Highway Open

In a big show of strength during the anti-farm law demonstrations by the Haryana Farmers' Union, a large number of protestors engaged in a clash with the police, broke the security barricades on the National Highway in Ambala, and moved towards Delhi.

The protest against the Centre's farm laws took a violent turn at around 2:20 pm on Wednesday as demonstrators began to overturn the barricades to march towards the national capital. The Haryana police were forced to use water cannons in order to stop the crowd from moving ahead, but they were outnumbered and the protestors eventually crossed the security chain and marched on with their tractors and rallies.

Ambala: Police deploy water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered on Chandigarh-Delhi Highway to proceed to Delhi for staging a demonstration

Ambala: Security deployment on way to Chandigarh-Delhi Highway as farmers gather to proceed to the national capital for staging a demonstration.



Delhi Police has stated that farmers don't have permission to stage a protest.

The reports of the clash with police on the highway came a day ahead of the 'mega march' to Delhi, launched by the farmers of Haryana in protest against the agriculture laws. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already announced that the state's borders with Punjab will remain sealed on November 26 and 27, in wake of the protests.

Delhi police rejects request for 'Delhi Chalo' march

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has rejected all requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the Centre’s new farm laws.

The police had on Tuesday said legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The farmers will reach Delhi on November 26 through five highways connecting the city as part of their 'Delhi Chalo’ march call.

Farmer organisations from UP, Haryana, Uttarkhand, Rajasthan, Kerala & Punjab have called a march to Delhi on Nov 26 & 27. No gathering is permitted amid coronavirus.The permission has been rejected and it was communicated well in time to the organizers

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union have joined hands and formed a ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’ to press the central government to scrap the three farm laws.

The protest has the support of over 500 farmer organisations. A seven-member committee has also been formed to coordinate the operations of the Morcha. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. They have been demanding that the laws be repealed.

