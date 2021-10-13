Haryana Govt Allows Employees To Take Part In RSS Activities, Lifts Decades-old Ban

The Haryana government on 12 October withdrew two orders that were issued back in 1967 and 1980 restraining its employees from taking part in the activities of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The move by the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana triggered a strong opposition from the Congress which asked if the state was running a “BJP-RSS Pathshala.”

The general administration department said in an order issued on Monday, “With the coming into effect of the Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees' Conduct) Rules, 2016, government instructions…dated 2.4.1980 and…dated 11.1.1967 are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect as they are no longer relevant.”

While the Haryana government employees are now allowed to take part in RSS activities, the order prompted a strong reaction from the Congress party with its leader Randeep Surjewala saying, “Now, Haryana employees are free to take part in activities of the Sangh (RSS).” Surjewala attacked Haryana CM asking if the state government is “running a government or a BJP-RSS Pathshala.” Notably, Khattar has previously been an RSS pracharak.

What were the instructions?

In April 1980, instructions issued by the then general administration department under Haryana's chief secretary's office restrained the state government employees from any activities of the RSS. Previously, in January 1967, the political and services branch of the chief secretary’s office in Haryana issued an instruction saying that participation in RSS activities by government employees would invite action under the service rules.

Now, the Monday orders by the Khattar government have nullified both the decades-old orders. Khattar became the Chief Minister of the state in 2014 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for the first time, formed a government at its own majority in Haryana.

