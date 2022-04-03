Haryana Govt Calls Special Session To Pass Bill On Central Services Rules On Chandigarh

Amid rising discussions over the Chandigarh row, Haryana Government has now called the special session to discuss the issue. The BJP government in the state called for a meeting to pass the resolution regarding the Central services rules on Chandigarh. The Special day session will take place on Tuesday, April 5.

Earlier on Friday, CM Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Assembly moved a resolution calling upon the Union government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. The face-off between Punjab and Haryana government is getting bigger as the Haryana government and the Opposition opposed the resolution passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday had praised the Union government's decision to apply central service regulations to Union Territory employees, accusing the Punjab government of deceiving the public on the matter. "Chandigarh was preserved as the capital of both states, ie. Punjab and Haryana. The 60:40 ratio for employees, buildings, and other things has been in place for a long time," Khattar told the media.

Haryana CM Khattar condemns Punjab's resolution on Chandigarh

Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday also said that the Punjab government's proposal to transfer the Union Territory of Chandigarh to the state is "one-sided" and "meaningless" and that Chandigarh will continue to be the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab. “Chandigarh is the Union Territory, Punjab Govt is staking claims over Chandigarh. This is wrong. Punjab CM should apologise for such a resolution. This is condemnable,” Khattar said reiterating that Chandigarh will continue to be the capital of Punjab and Haryana.

This came after the Punjab Assembly unanimously moved a resolution calling upon the Union government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. During the one-day special session of the state Assembly, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moved this resolution which was backed by all AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP MLAs. Alleging that they were not allowed to complete their points raising objection to this resolution, BJP MLAs including the party's state unit president Ashwani Sharma staged a walkout before the voting. The resolution stirred controversy as it was met by criticism from several other state leaders.

Image: FACEBOOK