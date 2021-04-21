Haryana Govt Hits Back At Delhi, Calls Allegations Of Blocking Oxygen Supply 'baseless'

Haryana Government has retaliated to Delhi government's accusation of not allowing the oxygen tankers to supply to Delhi when the national capital is in dire need of oxygen. This retaliation by Haryana comes after Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that a tanker from Haryana's Faridabad Oxygen plant was not allowed to depart for Delhi and it was only after the Delhi government's intervention that the tanker arrived in Delhi.

Speaking on the issue, the Haryana government has called the Delhi government's claims "baseless". In a counter, the Haryana government claimed that a Haryana bound truck was not stopped in Delhi. The Haryana government has given the details of the truck which was to reach Haryana. This has led to a blame game among the state governments amid the acute shortage of oxygen in several states across the country.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government had accused the Haryana and UP Governments of interrupting the supply of oxygen to Delhi. He also attributed that shortage of oxygen in Delhi is also because of patients from UP and Haryana being admitted in Delhi.

Haryana vs Delhi over oxygen shortage

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the shortage of oxygen in Delhi's hospitals has occurred because an oxygen plant in Faridabad has stopped supply for Delhi. "A Haryana official has blocked the supply for Delhi or other states, giving instructions that the oxygen will be utilised only for Haryana," Sisodia alleged while adding that when the Centre is governing the oxygen supply then state governments shouldn't interfere as to who should get the oxygen.

Sisodia said the oxygen supply has now been started from Faridabad after the intervention by the Delhi government and a union minister while adding that a similar incident occurred in UP yesterday.

"A similar incident happened from Uttar Pradesh yesterday. We were supposed to receive oxygen supply but when it didn't arrive till late at night, we had to call a senior union minister and I praise him that he proactively helped us after which the oxygen was supplied. So if the Delhi government is required to track each and every oxygen tanker then it will not be a good situation, hence I urge the Centre to intervene so that every state gets the due supply of oxygen," Sisodia said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"There are close to 18,000 patients in Delhi. I have myself visited the hospitals and met patients. There are people from Delhi as well as UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand too. Everyone needs oxygen," he said while adding that Delhi shouldn't be considered as a single state and its oxygen quota should be increased to 700 metric tonnes from the current quota of 378 metric tonnes.