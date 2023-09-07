Haryana Govt Served The People Of The State Without Fear Or Favour: CM ML Khattar

"Haryana government has served the people of the state without fear or favour," said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday, September 7 on a visit to Behbalpur village in Hisar district. Khattar was reviewing the products made by local self-help groups.

“We have served the people of Haryana without any fear of favour since 2014. All services and benefits of schemes were made available to the people online.Targeted beneficiaries of welfare schemes are deriving the benefits without delay. Serving people has now been made easier through family ID cards,” he said.

'Today’s India a technology-driven era'

Terming today’s time as a technology-driven era, CM Khattar said, "We are living in a technology-driven era and the country, as well as states individually, are making rapid strides through the use of technology. We recently became the first country to reach the moon's south pole.”

According to reports, the government issued family ID cards make it easy for people to take benefits of the welfare schemes in a hassle-free manner.

Haryana prepares for Assembly poll

Haryana is all set to go for polls for the Assembly in 2024. Earlier, in 2019, the BJP managed to win 47 of the 90 seats in the state, emerging as the largest single party.

The Congress, which had previously been in power in the state, had to settle for just 15 seats.