COVID-19: Haryana Intensifies Measures, Urges Delhi CM To Not Allow Inter-state Movement

Expressing distress over the daily movement that increases the risk of COVID-19 spread, Haryana Minister Anil Vij has appealed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make staying arrangements for Haryana residents who are employed in the national capital. He appealed to the Delhi government not to issue passes to such workers and make arrangements for their stay in the national capital. The Minister said that many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana, are 'corona-carriers'.

"I appeal to Delhi Chief Minister that stay arrangements of people who work in Delhi should be made in the national capital itself. They should not be issued passes to travel to Haryana as this is increasing COVID-19 cases here. Many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana are corona-carriers," Vij told ANI.

Urging the Delhi government to exercise restrain in issuing the passes, he said that Haryana borders are sealed but people still enter as they have the passes and as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines. He added that Haryana has intensified measures to close its border and deployed police in Jhajjar, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Palwal districts.

READ: 53 UP labourers returning from Haryana quarantined, over 9,800 workers on their way: Official

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's total cases at 27,892; death toll hits 872

'Delhi To Implement MHA's Order,' Says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the capital city had decided to implement the Ministry of Home Affair's order of re-opening of certain non-essential shops. "The MHA had announced its decision to open certain types of shops, we are implementing this order in Delhi as well," he said.

"I would like to elaborate on this order of the MHA. Essential services like medical stores, grocery stores, fruits/vegetable shops, dairy will remain open as it is. Besides this, standalone shops in residential areas, neighborhood shops will also open now. No shopping complex/market will open," he said. "No shops will be open in containment areas. There will be no more relaxations now apart from this till May 3," he added.

READ: Liquor shop to remain shut: Haryana Deputy CM

READ: Coronavirus patient treated with plasma therapy in Delhi recovers, gets discharged