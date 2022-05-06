Haryana Health Min Slams Tajinder Bagga's Arrest; 'Punjab Has Become AAP's Torture House'

As the political situation remains heated over Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij has jumped into the row claiming that the Bhartiya Janata Party leader was 'kidnapped'. Lodging a series of attacks on the AAP-led Punjab government, Anil Vij stated that the state has become a torture house for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

Earlier today, Punjab police barged into Tajinder Bagga's house and arrested him. While en route to Punjab, Haryana police stopped the Punjab police's convoy and Bagga was handed over to Delhi police.

The Haryana Minister questioned the AAP government of why are they registering every case in Punjab and not in the National Capital, Delhi. "Punjab has become a torture house for AAP. Why's every case being registered in Punjab? Even Delhi can register cases," said Anil Vij, according to ANI.

"...Tajinder Bagga was kidnapped & taken to Punjab... we then handed him over to Delhi Police. Punjab has become a torture house for AAP. Why's every case being registered in Punjab? Even Delhi can register cases," said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/5RDRjnBUIJ — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

Intra-state fight on Tajinder Bagga's arrest

Tajinder Singh Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police after they forcefully entered the house of the BJP leader. Republic TV's footage of the the arrest shows a group of around 50 police officers arriving at Tajinder Singh Bagga's home early in the morning.

The Delhi Police on getting information about the arrest of Bagga, filed an FIR against the Punjab Police under Sections 452 (trespass), 365 (kidnap or abduction), 342 (wrongful confinement), 392 (robbery), 295 (act to outrage religious feelings) 34 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

The Delhi Police then alerted the Police in Haryana, who went and stopped the Punjab police in Kurukshetra, near Pipli. The custody of the BJP leader was then handed over to the Delhi Police. He is most likely to be produced before the Delhi's Dwarka Court on Saturday.

However, Punjab DSP denied all allegations about improper arrest of Tajinder Bagga. Speaking to the reporters, the Punjab DSP said, "We followed the legal procedure, the matter is pending in court."

Bagga was detained over a month-old tweet in which he made a statement against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his opinions on the film The Kashmir Files.

He has been booked for making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. The Punjab Police informed that they sent five notices for Bagga to join the investigation, however, he ignored them and refused to cooperate.