Haryana HM Anil Vij Calls Torture Of Sadhvi Pragya A 'big Conspiracy' Of The Congress

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday reacted to BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya's shocking revelations, alleging that the Congress party had unleashed a 'big conspiracy' to trap saints through the Malegaon blasts case in 2008. Asking for Sadhvi's statements to be taken into cognizance, Anil Vij demanded action against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

"Whatever happened, it was a very big conspiracy of the Congress. The Congress party tried to trap Saints and some people making a fake case. Whatever happened to Sadhvi Pragya at that time was very embarrassing. Sadhvi Pragya's statement on Parambir Singh torturing her should be taken into cognizance and action should be taken against him," said Anil Vij.

Sadhvi Pragya recounts horrific ordeal

Making massive revelations in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya alleged that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had tortured her horrifically and coerced her into accepting that she was involved in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.

Revealing graphic details of the very worst torture, Sadhvi Pragya alleged that Param Bir Singh assaulted her in myriad shocking ways and also threatened her lawyer. The BJP MP asserted that the Mumbai Police Commissioner was part of a conspiracy that wanted to prove that she was a 'saffron terrorist'.

"They assaulted me with belts. He does not even deserve to be called a demon. He is a conspirator and giving him such a prestigious post might be a part of some conspiracy. Not only this, he used to abuse me and hit me mercilessly and when my lawyer would visit me, he would threaten him. There are so many things, I can't remember but I will surely pen down everything in the book that I am writing. I am speaking up now because, till the time he remains in Mumbai Police, justice will never be served," she said on Wednesday.

