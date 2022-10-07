Haryana: JJP Leader Anita Yadav, Son Samrat Join Congress

Former MLA Anita Yadav, who was earlier with the Jannayak Janta Party, and her son Samrat Yadav joined the opposition Congress in Haryana here on Friday, weeks before the Assembly bypoll in Adampur.

Shortly before they joined the Congress, the Ajay Singh Chautala-led party said it had expelled them on October 3 for "indiscipline" and "anti-party" activities.

Anita Yadav was earlier a national secretary of the JJP, while her son had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 polls from Ateli segment.

Anita Yadav has been a three-time MLA from the Congress and this marks her return to the party.

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan welcomed her and Samrat into the party fold.

According to Bhan, at least 20 JJP, BJP and Indian National Lok Dal leaders from Sadhora and Radaur also joined the Congress here.

"Leaders from different parties, workers, and former MLAs are continuously joining the Congress. This shows the mood of the people in Haryana, who are looking at our party with great hope," Hooda, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state, told reporters.

"It is clear that the Congress' victory is certain and we will win the Adampur by-election. In 2024, the Congress will form the government in the state," he said.

Kuldeep Bishnoi's resignation as the Congress MLA in August necessitated a bypoll for the Adampur seat in Hisar district. Bishnoi had joined the BJP on August 4.

The bypoll will be held on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 6.

Hooda claimed that every section of the society, was unhappy with the incumbent government.

"The people have become disillusioned with this government and they are looking towards the Congress with a hope,” he said.

"Inflation, unemployment, crime and corruption are at their peak. Matters have reached a point that no work is done without bribery," he alleged.

Earlier in the day, Hooda and Bhan took part in a meeting in connection with the Adampur bypoll.

Bhan said it will be a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP in in Adampur.

"Adampur was, is, and will remain a stronghold of the Congress," he claimed.

Hitting out at Bishnoi, Bhan said, "The way he betrayed the party and the people of Adampur, the public will teach him a lesson. The Congress will win with a good margin." The Congress is yet to announce its candidate.

As reporters said that the AAP had already named its face, Bhan remarked, "In that party, only one person has to take a decision. In our's, a candidate's selection goes through a process and there are many aspirants." "As far as announcement of party candidate is concerned, we have conducted a survey there and the candidate will be finalised soon," he added.

The way the government has lost its face in two earlier byolls in the state -- Baroda and Ellenabad -- the trend will continue and the government will have to face a defeat in Adampur,” Bhan said.

Hooda said the Congress is fully geared up for the election. "Three party offices in Adampur Mandi, Hisar and Balsamand are functional to coordinate for the bypoll," he added.