Haryana: Kuldeep Bishnoi All Set To Join BJP; Vows To 'strengthen Party & PM's Vision'

In a key development, 53-year-old Haryana’s Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was expelled from all party positions by the Congress after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in June, is all set to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

Kuldeep Bishnoi on Tuesday held a meeting with his supporters at Adampur. In the meeting, he said, “Let's together strengthen BJP and PM Modi's vision.”

He said following the demand of the people of the Adampur constituency, he would go to Chandigarh on August 3 and resign as MLA and on August 4, he would join the BJP along with his supporters.

Bishnoi said, “Tomorrow I will go to Chandigarh and resign as MLA and on Thursday, I will join the BJP.”

Bishnoi further added, “Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has influenced him to join BJP. Being in opposition and in the ruling party is different. Let BJP know that a strong and daring man has joined.”

He further urged everyone to support and bless him for the new beginning in BJP.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Kuldeep Bishnoi in Hindi wrote, “Before a new political journey, I reached out to my loved ones and discussed in detail, and as always got a lot of love and support, for which I will always be grateful to the people of Adampur. I will never let the honour and respect of Adampur be reduced."

एक नए राजनीतिक सफर से पहले आज अपनों के बीच पहुंच कर विस्तार से चर्चा की और हमेशा की तरह भरपूर प्यार व समर्थन मिला, जिसके लिए मैं सदैव आदमपुर की जनता का आभारी रहूंगा। कभी भी आदमपुर के मान-सम्मान को कम नहीं होने दूंगा। pic.twitter.com/GsAoxDZcbz — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) August 2, 2022

Kuldeep Bishnoi's meetings with top BJP brass

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi had held various meetings with top BJP leaders in recent weeks. Recently, Bishnoi had met with BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, giving clear indications of him joining the party.

The Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on July 24 cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections and was later expelled from all party positions by Congress for causing the loss of the party's Rajya Sabha candidate Ajay Maken discussed political issues with the BJP brass.

After meeting Nadda in Delhi, Bishnoi took to Twitter and said, "During the meeting (I) discussed current political issues with him". On meeting Khattar, the Haryana MLA stated that he "held an important discussion regarding the current political issues of the state and development work of Haryana".