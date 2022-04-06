Haryana LoP Hooda Lambasts CM Khattar Govt Over Fuel Price Hike; 'attack On Middle-class'

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday blamed the state government's policies on the hiking petrol and diesel prices, stating that the fuel prices were the cheapest during the Congress' rule in the state, adding that it is now expensive when compared to neighbouring states.

“Petrol and diesel in Haryana were the cheapest in the neighboring states during the Congress government in Haryana. Every petrol pump located on the border used to have boards that said fuel was cheaper than in other states but now fuel is more expensive in Haryana as compared to neighboring states. People of Haryana have to buy fuel at a higher rate.” Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said while addressing reporters at his Chandigarh residence on Wednesday.

"It appears as if the government is reading the table of 35 and 80 with the rate of petroleum products," the former Haryana CM further remarked. Launching fresh salvos at the Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government, Bhupinder Hooda went on to say that the incumbent BJP administration has 'launched an attack' on the middle-class households by hiking electricity rates.

Poor families will avail free eletricity only when Cong comes to power: Bhupinder Hooda

“By increasing the electricity rates, the Haryana government has launched another attack on the household budgets of the middle class. The government is reducing the production of power plants in the state and is putting the burden of inflation on the people by buying expensive power from outside,” Hooda argued.

Batting for the return of the Congress regime in the state, Bhupinder Hooda went on to claim that low-income families will receive free electricity only when the grand old party comes to power.

“In order to give relief to the public, free electricity will be provided to poor families and electricity at affordable rates to the middle class when the Congress government is formed in the future.” Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

The Congress leader went on to accuse the state government of corruption, claiming that the administration is running away from CBI investigation into countless scams.

Furthering his attack, Bhupinder Hooda stated, “Countless scams like mining, liquor, registry and recruitment are being carried out, but the government is running away from the CBI investigation. If the government is clean, why is it not facing a high-level probe, who does the government want to save?”