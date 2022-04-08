Haryana Min Accuses Punjab Cabinet Members Of 'inexperience'; Says Kejriwal Controls Govt

In a key political development, Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh claimed that AAP's newly inducted cabinet ministers in Punjab lacked experience when it came to managing the state's affairs, adding that the party's supremo Arvind Kejriwal is running the state. Trying to emphasise the inexperience of the Ministers, Ranjit Singh went on to add that most of them come from a non-political background and haven't even seen the building of the state assembly, while some were into mobile repairing and others were formerly auto-drivers.

Furthering his attack, the Power Minister added that Arvind Kejriwal will remote-control the Punjab administration from Delhi. Underlining the financial mess that Punjab is confronting, Singh noted that even the nurses and policemen undergo training. He also added that ministers have a huge responsibility on their shoulders and running a state is a different ball game, which requires a diverse set of skillsets and calibre.

Notably, Ranjit Singh's remarks come at a time when the Bhagwant Mann-led government is under the scanner barely a month after assuming power, in the wake of the multiple killings reported in the state in the past few days. Opposition factions have lashed out at Mann over inaction regarding the killings in the state and for travelling to Himachal Pradesh for campaigning at such a crucial time.

CM Bhagwant Mann takes action against police officers

It is pertinent to note that the Bhagwant Mann-led government swung into action in Punjab on Friday and transferred three Police Commissioners and five district police chiefs in the light of several incidents of killings reported in the last few days in Punjab. CM Bhagwant Mann also presided over a meeting with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) set up to uproot gangster elements from the state.

Mann authorized the AGTF to leverage the State Special Operation Cells (SSOCs) at Mohali, Amritsar and Fazilka, in addition to the services offered by the 361 police stations across the state.

He also asked the AGTF chief to formulate a standing order (SO) for its effective functioning demarcating its role, functions and responsibilities within a week. Mann has assured AFTF will be provided with the requisite support involving technology, manpower, vehicles and adequate funds.

Manjinder Sirsa lashes out at Bhagwant Mann over killings in Punjab

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday levelled a series of attacks, alleging a complete collapse of law and order in the state, citing 19 killings that transpired in the state in the past 21 days. Sirsa's remarks came in the wake of the alleged murder of an international Kabaddi player in Patiala on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to note that Manjindar Singh Sirsa on Wednesday had demanded action against the police officers after the spate of violence. Sirsa stated that the government has failed in controlling the mafia rule in Punjab. "The killings should have triggered action against police officials but the Government is also not taking action on that front."