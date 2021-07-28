Haryana Min Anil Vij Accuses His Govt Officials Of Obstructing Him To 'please CM Khattar'

In a new twist to political crisis in BJP, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday attacked his own government's officers for allegedly trying to obstruct his departments' works to 'please the CM'. Clarifying that he and CM Manohar Lal Khattar were friends, he warned officials that they would 'suffer heavily for this' for playing a dirty game. BJP, currently, has been going through a political turmoil in its states with two CMs - BS Yediyurappa and Trivendra Singh Rawat being replaced in Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

Anil Vij: 'CM & I are friends'

"Some officers are obstructing my departmental works to please the CM keeping in mind as if we are against each other. They are very badly mistaken. The CM & I are good friends. Officers playing this dirty game will have to suffer heavily for this," said Anil Vij.

Some officers are obstructing my departmental works to please the CM keeping in mind as if we are against each other. They are very badly mistaken. The CM & I are good friends. Officers playing this dirty game will have to suffer heavily for this: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/0tT5fVkQuR — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

As per reports, after Khattar got re-elected with a stitched alliance with JJP, BJP had let go of several meaty portfolios to Chautala, who is also the deputy chief minister. While BJP managed to keep Home and Health Ministry, it gave both portfolios to 6-time MLA Anil Vij instead of Khattar. Vij had insisted that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) which controls the police, remain under his ministry, but Khattar had overruled him keeping CID under his power.

Karnataka & Uttarakhand turmoil

Earlier in the day, Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan in the presence of outgoing CM BS Yediyurappa, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and other top BJP leaders. veteran CM BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation on Monday after he completed two years as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Recently, Yediyurappa visited PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi and affirmed that the High Command had faith in him. But later, he affirmed that he will follow the decision of the BJP High Command and resign if needed amid an outpour of support from Lingayat seers and other Lingayat politicians across party lines. Yediyurappa was facing massive opposition from disgruntled BJP members since the inclusion of 16 rebel MLAs in 2019,

Similarly, BJP replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021 with Tirath Singh Rawat, ten days before the completion of his govt's 4 years, amid resentment among cabinet members. After a small stint of 4 months, in which several Trivendra govt decisions were overturned, he handed over the baton to 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami. Tirath Singh Rawat resigned citing 'constitutional constraints' as he was not an MLA and could not be elected to the Assembly via bypolls due to COVID.