Haryana Minister Anil Vij Suggests Navjot Sidhu To Form His Own Party Amid Punjab Crisis

Navjot Singh Sidhu is at loggerheads with CM Amarinder Singh. The power tussle between both the leaders has put Congress High Command in dilemma.

Kamal Joshi
Haryana Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij on Wednesday, July 14, suggested Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to form his own political party rather than switching sides frequently. This development comes amid tensions between Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Sidhu.

"It is (Navjot Singh) Sidhu's personal choice to join whichever party he wants. My personal advice to him is that don't spoil parties by switching them frequently, make your separate party," Vij told news agency ANI.

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu is at loggerheads with CM Amarinder Singh. The power tussle between both the leaders has put Congress High Command in dilemma. Even after series of meeting with Congress leadership, the solution remains elusive. 

Recently, it was reported that the cricketer-turned-politician had turned down Singh's offer of a ministerial berth. Sidhu has remained inflexible of his demand of being state PCC chief. Sources say that Congres general secretary Priyanka Vadra backs Sidhu to be the Punjab Congress President even after CM Amarinder Singh conveyed that he will not accept the 57-year-old becoming Punjab Congress President.

Sidhu says AAP recognises his work & vision

Recently, Sidhu tweeted the opposition Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recognises his vision and work for Punjab. 

"Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present “Punjab Model” It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab," Sidhu tweeted on Tuesday.

While Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has believed faith in Captain Amarinder Singh as the party's CM in the upcoming assembly election, Sidhu has frequently shown displeasure with the Punjab CM's administration over various issues. 

