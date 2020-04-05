Haryana Min Anil Vij Cites Italy's Covid Effort To Shame Cong's Criticism Of PM's '9 Mins'

Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij took a dig at the Congress party's first family on Sunday for opposing PM Modi's 9 pm-9 min appeal on April 5. Taking to Twitter, Anil Vij pointed out that while Italians were uniting to show solidarity via clapping and lighting lamps for the Coronavirus frontliners, the 'son & daughter' of the Congress president were opposing the gesture. Further, the minister said that the Congress was playing petty politics even at the time of an emergency such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy is perhaps the country that has been worst hit in terms of severity by the Coronavirus outbreak. Numerous countries have followed suit after India had on Janta curfew day come out at 5 pm to thank those fighting Coronavirus at the frontlines.

Anil Vij takes a dig at Congress

इटली के लोग ताली बजाकर व मोमबत्तियां जला कर अपने देश की एकता को प्रदर्शित कर रहे परन्तु भारत मे इटली वाली के बच्चे इसका विरोध कर रहे । कोरोना के आपातकाल में भी कोरी राजनीति कर रहे । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) April 5, 2020

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi's 'light diyas for 9 minutes' idea

Slamming PM Modi's 'light diyas for 9 minutes' idea on April 5, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday stated that the PM's suggestion to clap handles or shine torches won't solve India's problem. Gandhi also reiterated that India is not testing enough among COVID-19 cases, compared to South Korea, Italy, Germany. ICMR has stated that India has currently tested upto 66,000 samples till April 2 using 30% of the country's capacity.

India is simply not testing enough to fight the #Covid19 virus.



Making people clap & shining torches in the sky isn't going to solve the problem. pic.twitter.com/yMlYbiixxW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 4, 2020

PM Modi's appeal

PM Modi, in an address to the nation on Friday, appealed to the citizens to switch off the lights in their homes for nine minutes on April 5 at 9 pm in order to show the nation's unity in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets. Currently, India has reported 3030 COVID-19 cases with 77 deaths till date.

