Haryana Minister Anil Vij Terms I.N.D.I.A Bloc's Mumbai Meeting A ‘tea Party’

Haryana Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij hit out at the Opposition on Thursday (August 31) and called the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting a “tea party”.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Vij said, “This is not a party but a tea party. They fight with each other during the day and sit down for tea at night. You will see their condition, this is just the beginning. In Delhi, Kejriwal and Congress are fighting each other. In Punjab, AAP and Congress are fighting each other.”

I.N.D.I.A bloc formed to challenge BJP

To challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in parliamentary elections slated for next year, a total of 26 Opposition parties formed an alliance called ‘I.N.D.I.A’.

The alliance vows to “safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution.”

I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting in Mumbai and topic of discussions

The I.N.D.I.A alliance’s third meeting is underway today (August 31) at the Grand Hyatt hotel and is to continue till 10 pm. All the top leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav have arrived in Mumbai.

#WATCH | Meeting of INDIA alliance being held in Mumbai, Maharashtra.



(Video: AICC) pic.twitter.com/ZUt0IWgZw3 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha speaking about the meeting had said the opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance will meet in Mumbai to discuss the issues to be raised in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and the talks on ticket distribution and seat-sharing will be held in subsequent meetings.

"As the INDIA alliance moves forward, there will be detailed discussions on ticket distribution. In the first phase, the name of the alliance was decided. In the second, agitations and issues to be raised in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls will be decided and also how we will take a blueprint of a better India to the people of the country will be worked out,” the AAP leader had said in an interview with news agency PTI.