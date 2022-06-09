Haryana Minister Downplays Shifting Of MLAs To Chandigarh; 'gathered To Discuss Strategy'

A day before the Rajya Sabha polls, MLAs of the ruling BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana have been shifted to a resort in Chandigarh to 'discuss the strategy' for the June 10 elections. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, state minister JP Dalal downplayed the move to hoard MLAs at the resort and said they have only gathered to discuss the polling procedure with the new MLAs.

"We've come to (Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh) to understand the process of voting for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. All technical details regarding the poll will be discussed as many MLAs are first-time MLAs. They have never taken part in the Rajya Sabha elections. So it will be decided who will vote for the BJP and for the Independent," he said.

When asked about the opposition Congress which has shifted its MLAs to Chhattisgarh, Dalal said that the concerns of the party show that they have factions in themselves.

"Our win is certain as we have 40 votes for our party. Our alliance partner has 10 votes. I don't understand that Congress had 31 MLAs, yet they are worried. This shows that Congress is a party that is divided into sections. We are not scared. We are roaming freely. We are here only to discuss who has to cast a vote for which candidate," the BJP minister said and that the MLAs will stay at the resort till June 9.

Congress gathers Chhattisgarh MLAs

Meanwhile, fearing cross-voting and the poaching of its legislators, Congress once again adopted the resort strategy to keep its MLAs together in Chhattisgarh.

The move came in the backdrop of the many Congress leaders expressing disappointment over the fielding outsiders in the Rajya Sabha polls. AICC General Secretary Ajay Maken, who hails from Delhi, has been fielded from Haryana.

Besides this, former Congress leader Venod Sharma’s son Kartikeya Sharma’s independent nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat has raised concerns of significant cross-voting in the election. Venod Sharma was expelled from Congress for anti-party activities in 2014 and went on to float the Haryana Jan Chetna Party. He is known to have influence in state politics.

(With inputs from agency)