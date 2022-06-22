Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Result 2022: Here's List Of Winners; Counting Afoot

On Wednesday, the results of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election 2022 are rolling out as the counting of votes is underway. Nearly 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded in 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils on Sunday. The highest polling percentage of 84.6 was recorded in Bawal municipal committee in Rewari.

A tough contest was witnessed between the ruling BJP-JJP alliance and the Congress. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered its first win, BJP is leading in Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Panipat’s Samalkha, etc.

Haryana Municipal Election: Full list of winners

BJP Candidates

Zile Singh Saini won from Jhajjar Municipal Council.

Ashish Chakrapani from Pehowa Municipal Committee.

Ramesh Saini won from Mahendergarh Municipal committee.

Shalini won Sadhaura municipal council in Yamunanagar by defeating Independent candidate Nisha Aggarwal.

Daisy Sharma won Sadhura municipal council by defeating AAP’s Babli.

Anju Lekhraj leading in Sohna for the president’s post by 2,305 votes.

BJP-backed Shimla Devi won the President's post from Kundli municipal council in the Sonepat district.

AAP leader won ward number 1 of Sohna municipal council.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD candidates)

Sikander Saini won ward number 9 of Sadhaura municipal council.

Sonia won ward number 11 of Sadhaura municipal council.

INLD-backed Tek Chand Chabra won Mandi Dabwali Municipal Council.

Congress-backed Virender Singh emerged victorious from Bawal municipal council in Rewari.

Rinki Walia wins the post of president in Naraingarh municipal committee.

Independent candidate Ramesh Batterywala registered victory and has been elected to the chairman post of the Barwala municipal committee.

Independent Vikas alias Kala registered victory in the Uchana Municipal committee.

Another independent candidate Ramesh won from Hansi Municipal council

Gaurav Bedi, son of CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s Adviser Krishan Bedi lost from ward number 9 of Shahbad Municipal committee.

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election 2022

On June 19, elections to the 93 urban bodies of the Haryana municipal corporation were held. Elections were held for the seats of presidents and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils. Polling began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm.

The elections for the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and three other municipalities have been postponed as the poll panel is revising the voters' list. There are a total of 456 wards in 18 Municipal Councils and there were 12.60 lakh registered voters, including 6,63,870 male, 5,96,095 female and 35 transgender. The polling for the Haryana municipal bodies was held amid tight security and adequate deployment of policemen to ensure free and fair voting.

(Image: PTI)