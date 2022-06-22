Haryana Municipal Election: Counting Of Votes Underway; Results To Be Declared Today

Two days after the elections to Haryana's 46 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were held in the state, the counting of votes has now begun for the bodies including municipal councils and 28 municipal committees began Wednesday morning.

As per the officials, the vote counting of the June 19 polls commenced at 8 AM and the results will be declared on the same day.

Notably, more than 70% of electors had cast their votes for the elections on June 19 and this will now decide the fate of 3,504 candidates.

As per the latest trends, while the Aam Aadmi Party has so far claimed many of the wards, the main battle seems to have been between the ruling BJP-JJP alliance and the INLD. Also, results of 11 Municipal Committee presidents have been declared so far out of which BJP has won in eight, while two have gone to INLD and one to AAP.

Speaking in Naraingarh, 14 wards have been won by independent candidates while one ward has gone to the AAP. However, on the other hand, in a major setback for the BJP, Gaurav Bedi, son of CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s Adviser Krishan Bedi also lost ward number 9 of Shahbad Municipal committee.

For the 46 ULBs, elections were held for the seats of President and members of all wards across 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)alliance and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had contested the polls on their party symbols, the Congress party refrained contesting the elections on their party symbol.