Haryana Municipal Election Results: BJP-JJP Alliance Emerges Victorious; AAP Earns 1st Win

Two days after the elections to Haryana's 46 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were held in the state, the counting of votes took place on Wednesday. In a big boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance, BJP won 10 seats, JJP bagged one, INLD won one and Independents won 6 out of 18 for the municipal councils. Whereas out of 28 municipal committees, BJP won 12 seats, JJP won 2, AAP won 1 and 13 Independents won 1 each. AAP has thus registered its first victory in the state. Notably, more than 70% of electors had cast their votes for the elections on June 19.

Expressing delight, CM Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, "Many congratulations to all candidates of the BJP who won the local bodies elections. This victory of yours is a victory of the trust of people which is showing continuously towards the BJP since 2014 and 2019. This victory is dedicated to the hardworking workers of the party,"

For the 46 ULBs, elections were held for the seats of President and members of all wards across 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had contested the polls on their party symbols, the Congress party refrained from contesting the elections on their party symbol.

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election 2022

Polling began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm.

The elections for the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and three other municipalities have been postponed since the voters' list was being revised by the poll panel. There are a total of 456 wards in 18 Municipal Councils and there were 12.60 lakh registered voters, including 6,63,870 male, 5,96,095 female and 35 transgender.

The police deployed tight security for the elections with adequate deployment of personnel so that the voting could be carried out in a free and fair manner.