Haryana Police Recruitment: Congress Leader Slams State Govt Over Questions On BJP Leaders

A day after the Haryana Police Sub Inspector examinations were held, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday took a jibe at the BJP-led Haryana government for the weird questions provided during the exams. Taking to Twitter, he wrote in Hindi that the exams had questions relating to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders and had no relevance to the syllabus. Furthermore, he also took a jibe at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and asked him to include a book on BJP in the syllabus of examinations.

Congress leader Deepender Hooda wrote in Hindi, "Who is the BJP State President in the State SI Exam? Students were troubled by questions like what is the speciality of the Home Minister, the father of which BJP MP died recently, who was the BJP candidate from Baroda seat. @mlkhattar Sir, request you to include a book on BJP in the syllabus, which will help the students."

प्रदेश SI परीक्षा मे -BJP प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कौन है,

गृहमंत्री की क्या विशेषता है,किस BJP MP के पिता की हाल मे मृत्यु हुई,बरोदा सीट से BJP उम्मीदवार कौन था-जैसे सवालो से छात्र परेशान हुए।@mlkhattar जी अनुरोध कि आप BJP पर एक पुस्तक पाठ्यक्रम मे शामिल करा दें, जिससे छात्रो की मदद हों — Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) September 27, 2021

The written examinations for the recruitment of Sub Inspector were conducted on Sunday by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

Students baffled by weird questions in police recruitment exams

In a weird turn of events, the written examinations for the post of police SI in Haryana, students were provided certain unusual and odd questions in the paper which were based on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The questions were about the speciality of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij followed by another question on the HSSC chairman which asked about the meaning of his surname.

Several students who appeared in the exams were confused by such questions and also said that it has no relevance to the police field and the concerning exam. Many candidates have also said about registering a complaint against such unrelated questions which may affect their results.

Haryana Sub Inspector Recruitment exams

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission held exams for the position of sub-inspector on Sunday. Through this exam, around 463 posts of sub-inspectors will be filled. As per that, a total of 2,14,808 candidates appeared for the written examinations.

While 1.58 lakh candidates appeared for 400 posts for men in the first session, 56,601 candidates appeared for 65 posts for women.

The exams were conducted at different centres across the state including Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Mahendragarh, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)