Haryana: Rajnath Singh Inaugurates New BJP Office; 'BJP Works To Make Country Not Govt'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office called 'Pancah Kamal' in the Panchkula area of Haryana on Saturday, August 20. Haryana Manohar Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state Home Minister Anil Vij were also present at the opening ceremony.

The Defence Minister while addressing the crowd at the inauguration ceremony spoke highly about the saffron party. He said, "BJP is the sole party that does not function to make the government but to make the country. BJP has its own thought process, its own ideologies. It is Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya who leads our party with his guidance."

The BJP leader also took to Twitter to share the news about the opening ceremony of BJP's new office in Haryana. Rajnath Singh lauded the saffron party once again in his post by saying that the BJP has become the largest party not just in India but the whole world and that the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to maintain transparency and authenticity at the Centre and in the states.

'BJP office is a temple': Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also spoke highly of the party on the occasion. "The party workers work day & night. It is not just a party office but a temple. BJP is a party that does not function on a person's name but on our ideologies. Lakhs of our workers together make this party. This Party office will play a role in the same," he said.

Image: Twitter/@RajnathSingh