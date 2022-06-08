Haryana RS Polls: Congress Sends Its MLAs To Resort In Raipur Amid All Out Resort Politics

As the Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana are slated to take place on June 10 with the emergence of BJP-backed candidates, the Congress on Wednesday moved its MLAs to Mayfair resort in Naya Raipur of Chattisgarh to prevent poaching.

The Haryana Congress moved 28 of its Haryana MLAs to Naya Raipur in Chattisgarh in an attempt to avoid poaching legislators and thwart any possibility of cross-voting during the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Haryana Congress has fielded Ajay Maken, an outsider, for the two seats going to polls. The BJP has fielded Kishan Lal Panwar, besides extending support to Kartikeya Sharma.

In the 90-member Haryana House, the BJP and its allies have 57 members, whereas the Congress has 31 lawmakers. The number needed to win an Upper House seat is 30. Thus the BJP and its allies, taken together, will possess 27 excess votes after securing their seats.

Before the closely contested Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Haryana, a familiar pantomime of political parties relocating their MLAs to resorts and hotels has begun. The Congress has relocated its Rajasthan legislators to Udaipur and its Haryana legislators to Chhattisgarh. The Shiv Sena has done the same in Maharashtra. Not to be outdone, the Rajasthan BJP, which has been beset by factionalism, has also followed suit.

Rajasthan Congress MLAs shifted to Udaipur resort

‘Rajasthan Congress has hoarded at least 70 of its MLAs at the Taj Aravali resort in Udaipur ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Several ministers, including Parsadi Lal Meena, BD Kalla, Mamta Bhupesh, and some independents like Suresh Tak, are present at the hotel in the lake city.

Rajya Sabha elections for the four seats in Rajasthan will take place on June 10. The ruling Congress has fielded three candidates while BJP has nominated one. The party has given support to media baron Subhash Chandra, who filed his nomination as an independent candidate. Fearing horse-trading for the seat contested by Chandra, Congress has decided to keep its flock together.

Rajasthan BJP MLAs shifted to Jamdoli resort

The BJP on Monday shifted most of its Rajasthan MLAs to Jamdoli resort on the Jaipur-Agra highway for a “training camp” ahead of the June 10 elections for four Rajya Sabha seats from the state, even as the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) announced to support the saffron party-backed independent candidate Subhash Chandra.

RLP national convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Monday night announced to give support to Chandra, a media baron. The RLP, a former ally of the NDA, has three MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly.

MVA moved its MLAs to Mumbai hotel

The ruling partner in the MVA coalition, Shiv Sena shifted all its MLAs to Mumbai amid fears of horse-trading by the Opposition. The party made arrangements to lodge them up at a hotel in south Mumbai hotel till elections for the six Rajya Sabha seats conclude.

In Maharashtra, 6 seats are up for grabs due to the impending retirement of BJP's Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Congress' Vikas Mahatme, and P Chidambaram. The terms of NCP MP Praful Patel and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also end on June 10. Based on their current strength in the Assembly, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress are confident of winning one seat each, whereas BJP is poised to win two seats.