Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh Booked For Sexual Harassment In Chandigarh

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh has been booked for sexually harassing a junior athletics coach in the state. The female coach made the allegations on Thursday and a day later she filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police. The minister, however, has dismissed the charge as baseless and has called for an independent inquiry. The Chandigarh Police on Saturday said a probe will be conducted to find out if the allegation of sexual harassment against the minister is true.

An FIR has been filed against the Sports Minister under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the IPC. The case was registered at Police Station Sector 26 in Chandigarh.

Who is Sandeep Singh?

Sandeep Singh is the former captain of the Indian national hockey team. Singh was part of the Indian team that won the silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. He currently holds a DSP rank in the Haryana Police. He was elected as an MLA in 2019 from the Pehowa constituency in Kurukshetra, Haryana from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A biographical film titled Soorma is based on Singh's life. Famous Punjabi singer/actor Diljit Dosanjh played Singh's role in the film.

Image: Facebook/SandeepSingh