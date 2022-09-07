Haryana Women's Commission Writes To DGP Seeking Protection For Sonali Phogat's Daughter

The Haryana Women Commission wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday, requesting to provide security to Yashodhara, the daughter of actress Sonali Phogat, who was murdered in Goa on August 23.

In its letter to DGP PK Agrawal, the commission sought police protection for Sonali Phogat's 15-year-old daughter, till the time the investigation into the murder case is in progress.

"Following Sonali Phogat's death, her daughter Yashodhara is the ultimate heir to the actor's property. Having lost both her parents, Yashodhara's security is not only her family's responsibility but also that of the Haryana police," the commission said.

It also pointed out that Yashodhara has been visiting many places seeking justice, following her mother's death. On Wednesday, Yashodhara launched a social media campaign demanding a CBI probe into the alleged murder of her mother Sonali Phogat. Creating an account on Twitter, she put out a tweet seeking public support to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

@PMOIndia @cmohry #justiceforsonali

I yashodhara phogat daughter of Sonali Phogat appeal to government

Please handover this case to CBI from Goa Police. Support us for #justiceforsonali pic.twitter.com/pNSrcX5Ccz — yashodhara (@yashodhara_07) September 5, 2022

Sonali Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality TV show "Bigg Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in the North Goa district on August 23, a day after her arrival in the coastal state with two of her male companions Sudhir and Sukhwinder. The police have suspected that the motive behind the murder of Sonali could be "economic interest."

Demand for CBI probe grows

Based in Haryana, Sonali Phogat's family has already written to the state government seeking a central probe into the matter. Phogat's nephew Vikas Singhmar, an advocate in his family, expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation being carried out by the Goa police.

On Friday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant chaired a high-level meeting to deliberate on various issues including the Sonali Phogat murder case.

The actor-turned BJP leader was allegedly forced to consume a drink laced with drugs at a party on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. According to top sources in the Goa police, Phogat was administered methamphetamine and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant's washroom.

The police have arrested Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, restauranteur Edwin Nunes, and alleged drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar in connection with the matter.