Has PM Modi’s Leadership Been Transformative For India? CNX Poll Assesses Nation's Mood

Pollster CNX has conducted a comprehensive survey under a project named Snap Poll, on PM Modi's governance in India. In the survey, a question was asked to the respondents whether the leadership of PM Modi, who is currently in his third year of the second consecutive term as Prime Minister, has been transformative and how. The results were broadcast by Republic Media Network.

Opinion Poll on PM Modi's leadership being transformative

According to the CNX poll, respondents have revealed if they feel PM Narendra Modi's leadership over the past seven years has been transformative or not. The poll has revealed that the majority of respondents are positive of the Modi government in this respect. A good number - 67.66% of the respondents - believe that PM Modi's government has been fully or somewhat transformative, while 32.34% responded as 'non-transformative'.

Prof PK Basu (Author of Asia Reborn) while speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, said, "In the past four to six years, India has been among the fastest-growing countries in the world. This will be the fourth year when India has outgrown China, that is called transformative."

Answering to a question on Modi's image in terms of governance, 54.54% of the respondents felt it was good, while 12.17% felt it was average. Just seven per cent of the respondents felt that it was below average. In response to the Prime Minister's model of transformative governance, a majority of almost 68% felt that it has been inclusive of all the citizens, while a section of over 32% believed it was non-inclusive.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a Seva and Samparan campaign comprising of various welfare activities for 20 days starting from September 17. Today on the special occasion, India has created a mega record of administering over two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The CNX 'National Opinion Poll 2021'

The survey answered multiple qualitative questions on the Prime Minister and his governance. It revealed 72% of respondents feel that India's strategic trajectory on the global stage under the PM's leadership is positive. Also to do with India's place in the global scheme-of-things, the poll revealed 67.5% respondents believe India is claiming its rightful place in the world under the Prime Minister's leadership, whereas a similar number of people, on another count, believe PM Modi's model of transformative governance has been inclusive.

Image: PTI