Has PM Modi’s Model Of Transformative Governance Been Inclusive? CNX Poll Answers

With multiple elections coming in a minimum of four states at the start of 2022 (Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat), an opinion poll conducted by CNX along with Republic Media Network has qualitatively ascertained opinion on PM Modi's leadership along various aspects of his governance model. The opinion poll results clearly stated that the people of India have faith in PM Modi personally.

One of the various questions which were asked was, "Has PM Modi’s model of transformative governance been inclusive?" The final result on the above-mentioned question came showed that 67.29% of the people opined in favour of the Prime Minister, i.e. that his model has been inclusive, while 32.71% opined against.

'Muslim girls' school drop-out has come to 30% from 70% under Congress rule', says Shazia Ilmi

On PM Modi's inclusive government question, BJP Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi speaking on Republic said, "This (that his governance was not inclusive) was fake propaganda. This was used for years banded around the so-called secular parties. It is the first time, somebody has believed in developments, transformation, and inclusion. When I say inclusion I mean social, political, and every sense of the word."

"I would like to give one example, if you see the report on action taken on the Rajinder Sachar committee which was commissioned by the Congress government, you will realise the drop-out rate from the Muslim girls were 70%. It has now come down to 30%. So, 40% more Muslim girls are now going to School. So if this is not inclusive development what is?"added Shazia Ilmi

The CNX 'National Opinion 2021' poll

The survey answered multiple qualitative questions on the Prime Minister and his governance. It revealed that over 67% people believe PM Modi's leadership has been transformative for India, whereas 72% also feel that India's strategic trajectory on the global stage under the PM's leadership is positive. Also to do with India's place in the global scheme-of-things, the poll revealed 67.5% respondents believe India is claiming its rightful place in the world under the Prime Minister's leadership.

