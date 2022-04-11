Hashkhali Gang Rape: WB BJP Calls For 12-hour Bandh To Protest Against Murder Of Minor

In protest against the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Hanskhali, the West Bengal BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh tomorrow, April 12. The bandh is scheduled to be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in protest against the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

A 14-year old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party in Hanskhali in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Sunday. The parents of the minor claimed that the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat member is the main accused, who has been arrested for further investigation.

In a recent update to the case, a PIL demanding CBI enquiry in Hashkhali rape and murder case of a minor has been filed in Calcutta High Court by Advocate Anindya Sundar Das.

The Police has arrested Brajagopal Goala, the accused, and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Hashkali rape and murder case

According to the complaint lodged by the parents of the grade 9 student, four days after the incident, the girl who went to the residence of the accused on Monday afternoon to attend his birthday party, returned home in an ailing condition and died soon after.

"Our daughter was bleeding profusely and had severe abdominal pain after she came back from the party at the residence of the local TMC leader's son, and before we could take her to hospital, she died", the girl's mother told reporters.

She further informed that she was sure her daughter was gang-raped by the accused and his friends, considering the sequence of events and after talking to the people present at the party. She also alleged that a group of people forcibly took the minor's body for cremation even before her death certificate was issued.

Responding to the incident, senior TMC leader and the state's Minister of Women and Child Development, Sashi Panja, said that the Mamata-led government has zero tolerance for abuse of minors and women. She has assured that no politics will be done concerning the matter and the police will do everything possible to investigate and take further action.

