'Hate Politics At Its Peak': CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury Fires Salvo At BJP During Oppn Rally

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on September 25 lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that hate politics is at its peak.

Speaking at the INLD rally attended by several opposition leaders in Haryana's Fatehabad, Yechury said that the opposition needs to come together to save the country and constitution.

"Honoured to be a part of this team. What is missing in today's politics is high morale. We need to come together to win in 2024 to save the country and the constitution. The country is being looted by selling public sector. The rich is becoming richer and poor is becoming poorer," the CPI(M) leader said.

He added, "Hate politics at peak. The hate politics is disrupting the growth of India and its people. We all have to be together to keep these people away from power or else we couldn't save India."

Giving an example of Kerala, Yechury said that there is no elected BJP MLA or MP in the state. "Need to ensure that the BJP faces the same situation in the entire country."

Yechury made these remarks in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant who attended the rally to mark the birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister and INLD founder Devi Lal.

AT INLD rally, Sharad Pawar targets BJP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar also slammed the BJP-led central government over the three farm laws which were later withdrawn.

"Farmers held a protest on Delhi's borders for a year but the government did not take any steps to solve their problems. Farmers were promised that MSP (Minimum Support Price) will be provided but it was not given. Government promised to withdraw cases registered against farmers but didn't fulfil it," he said.

Image: ANI