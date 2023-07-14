'Hathnikund, A Barrage Not Dam': Haryana CM Hits Back At AAP Over 'conspiracy' Claims

As New Delhi is reeling under the severe flood and waterlogging crisis, a political blame game between the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP government has erupted. As the national capital is submerged in water, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government termed the current situation as 'flood-revenge' politics by BJP accusing them of framing a conspiracy to deliberately cause floods. AAP leaders on several occasions stated that the Haryana government did not release any water for five days and then suddenly 'diverted all water towards Delhi'.

Haryana CM Khattar refutes AAP's allegations on 'flood conspiracy'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has refuted the allegations levelled by the Kejriwal government and stated that floods and rainfall are natural calamities and not man-made. He clarified that the Hathni Kund barrage is not a dam and thus water levels cannot be regulated. CM Khattar informed that Haryana's several districts are facing the ire of the severe flood and therefore, advised AAP not politicising the flood issues.

Haryana CM said, "This flood is a natural calamity which is not under anyone's control and the matter should not be politicised. The heavy rainfall was unexpected and as it was not predicted, strict measures were not taken. The floods and rainfall that happened in the hilly states had an impact on the flow of our rivers. Yamuna's level also rose all of a sudden". "As far as the issue of the release of water is concerned, We have already informed Arvind Kejriwal that Hathnikund is a barrage and water can be stopped in a dam, not a barrage. In a barrage, we can have limited access to regulate the water level and when it will cross the mark, it is very difficult to stop".

He further added, "Not only Delhi but our own districts Sonipat, Panipat and Karnal are severely impacted. Therefore, he must not put such allegations on releasing the water. There is relief in other rivers and the situation is coming under control".

What is AAP's conspiracy charge?

Taking to Twitter, AAP tweeted a video of a man alleging that water from Hathni Kund Barrage is released towards Delhi while the canal going towards Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh is closed. AAP tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, “Did BJP drown Delhi by hatching a deep conspiracy? Does BJP want to avenge its defeat by killing the people of Delhi in floods? All these questions will be answered after watching this video In which a young man from Hathni Kund Barrage is clearly showing how all the water was released towards Delhi by conspiracy. While a canal going towards Uttar Pradesh is completely dry. BJP has become blind in hatred towards the people of Delhi".

The war of words comes at a time when three children in Delhi drowned to death in the waterlogging near the Mukundpur area of Delhi when they went swimming in the stagnant water. The deceased minors were aged between 12 to 15 years. The bodies of the kids have been recovered and sent to the hospital. The investigation has been initiated.