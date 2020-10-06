Hathras Case: Arrest Of 4 PFI Members Proves Conspiracy To Incite Violence In UP, Says BJP

Uttar Pradesh BJP Spokesperson Manish Shukla on Tuesday said the arrest of four people linked with radical group Popular Front of India (PFI) in the Hathras case proves that the incident was being used to incite communal violence in the state.

“A venomous cocktail of members from radical groups including SDPI and PFI wanted to incite communal riots in Uttar Pradesh. Three-four days ago, investigative agencies had gathered proof indicating the involvement of these groups," Manish Shukla said.

A fake website, seeking justice for the victim of the Hathras case, was used to hatch a plan for creating riot-like situations and to discuss cautions if any of those involved were arrested, he said. The website also accepted foreign funds that were used to provoke violence in the state, he added.

“The arrest of four members from PFI in Mathura proves their involvement in the Hathras case and the conspiracy of various outfits including that of opposition has also been exposed,” the BJP leader said.

READ | Hathras Horror: UP Police ADG Reveals That 6 Cases And 13 FIRs Have Been Filed Till Date

PFI members arrested in Hathras case

Four people said to have links with alleged radical group PFI and an associate outfit, were arrested at Mathura on Monday while they were on their way to Hathras from Delhi, police said. They said the four were taken into custody at Mathura's Math toll plaza where the police were checking vehicles after receiving a tip-off that some suspicious people were on their way to Hathras from Delhi.

The four were in a car and identified themselves as Atiq-ur Rehman of Muzaffarnagar, Siddique of Malappuram, Masood Ahmed of Bahraich and Alam of Rampur, the police said, adding their mobile phones, laptop and some literature, which could have an impact on law and order, were seized. During interrogation, it came to light that they had links with the Popular Front of India and its associate organisation Campus Front of India (CFI), the police said, adding further their interrogation is underway.

READ | Hathras Case: In UP Govt 'conspiracy' Probe, Alleged PFI, SDPI & Amnesty Links To Website

The PFI has been accused of funding certain protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that took place across the country earlier this year. The UP police had earlier sought a ban on the organization.

Hathras has been in the news after a 19-year-old woman was reportedly gangraped on September 14 in a village in the district and she succumbed to her injuries a fortnight later at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Her hurried cremation in the dead of the night, allegedly without the parents’ consent, created further outrage. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath referred to “recent incidents” and said “anarchist elements” are trying to trigger communal and caste violence in the state. This comes after the ADG, citing the autopsy, stated that there was no sexual assault in the case.

READ | Hathras Case: Yogi Claims 'Opposition Trying To Stoke Communal Riots' After Conspiracy FIR

READ | Hathras Case: UN India Voices Concerns On Violence Against Women; MEA Says 'unwarranted'