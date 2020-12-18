Hathras Case: AAP Demands CM Yogi's Resignation After CBI Charges All Accused Of Gangrape

With the CBI charging all four accused in the Hathras gangrape case, AAP on Friday demanded Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's public apology and resignation. Alleging that the Adityanath govt had burned the victim's body to save the accused rapists, AAP stated that CBI's charge sheet proved it. The CBI has charged the four accused Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi, and Ramu with gangrape, murder and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in its chargesheet before a special court in Lucknow, on Friday.

AAP on Hathras: Yogi must resign

अब जब CBI ने भी कह दिया है कि हाथरस की बेटी के साथ सामूहिक बलात्कार हुआ था, ये साबित हो गया है कि बलात्कारियों को बचाने के लिए ही आदित्यनाथ सरकार ने बेटी के शव को रात में जला दिया था।



क्या इतनी घिनौनी हरकत करने के लिए आदित्यनाथ को माफी मांग कर इस्तीफा नही देना चाहिए? pic.twitter.com/7GsZRzuX0I — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 18, 2020

In its order dated October 12, the Allahabad High Court prima facie held that the late-night cremation of the Hathras gangrape victim without her family's consent is an infringement of human rights. With the Uttar Pradesh government transferring the case to the CBI, the Supreme Court ordered that all the aspects of the case, including monitoring of probe and providing security to the victim’s family as well as the witnesses, would be considered by the Allahabad High Court. The family had expressed disappointment with the police's probe, while the main accused claimed that he knew the victim and that her family allegedly beat her up as they did not approve of their 'friendship'.

What is the Hathras rape case?

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was reported to be allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in a field on September 14 - all accused have been arrested. The victim succumbed to her injuries and her autopsy report read spinal cord injuries, paralysis, and cuts in her tongue with no mention of rape. Citing it, the police has claimed that the victim was 'not raped' highlighting that 'neck injury and trauma' were mentioned as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on September 30, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. Five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir have been suspended for the 'midnight funeral'. The family has been offered an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs, govt job to one family member and a house by the state govt. Several upper-caste men protested outside the victim's home, in favour of the accused, stating that 'no rape occurred'.

