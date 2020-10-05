Hathras Case: In UP Govt 'conspiracy' Probe, Alleged PFI, SDPI & Amnesty Links To Website

In a big development, investigative agencies have found details in the alleged 'conspiracy' angle in the Hathras case, allegedly unearthing links of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Amnesty International amongst others in allegedly funding riots in the state, sources have told.

As per sources, against the backdrop of the Hathras case, the alleged conspirators launched a website called 'Justice for Hathras', which immediately garnered thousands of followers. As per the agencies, this website which has been founded by people who were also involved in anti-CAA protests was then used to spread hate speeches, edited pictures, fake news, edited videos amongst others which was being circulated on social media to incite ethnic and communal violence.

International links funding hate website

This website allegedly received huge funding from countries abroad, investigative agencies have claimed. An important role was allegedly played by PFI & SDPI which are already under national scanner for their role in instigating riots has was also found. Links related to Amnesty International, which recently withdrew its India operations after the MHA froze its bank accounts over alleged FCRA violations, have also surfaced. Apart from this, accounts of some news media organisations were also found. These were used to spread hatred. The website has now been taken down after security agencies tightened vigil.

UP Govt registers FIR alleging criminal conspiracy

According to UP government sources, there was an attempt to create a caste and communal frenzy in UP over the Hathras incident, as the victim belonged to the Dalit community as well. Yesterday, sources reported that UP police have filed an FIR under various sections of the IPC alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence via the incident.

Earlier while addressing a press conference, Yogi Adiyanath had stated that the opposition was trying to incite riots in the state, given the development that the state was undergoing. "Those who do not like development, they want to incite ethnic and communal riots. In the guise of these riots, they will get an opportunity to bake political loaves, so they do new conspiracies, we have to move the process of development rapidly by being fully alert to these conspiracies," he said.

