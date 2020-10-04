Hathras Case: Yogi Claims 'Opposition Trying To Stoke Communal Riots' After Conspiracy FIR

Reacting to the Opposition's continued protests on the Hathras horror, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, claimed the Opposition did not like the development being done by his work. He alleged that the Opposition was trying to stoke communal riots. The Opposition has heavily criticised the CM with demanding his resignation over the reports of the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman by four upper-caste men.

CM Yogi: "Opposition wants to incite riots"

"They want to create problems in development and that is why they are bringing communal politics in the country and state as well. They want to incite communal riots. But we will keep our development work going," said CM Adityanath.

UP police file conspiracy FIR

Earlier in the day, sources reported that UP police have filed an FIR under various sections of the IPC alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence via the incident. Police suspect the involvement of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in funding alleged communal violence as the victim belonged to the Dalit community. UP govt believes that several social media accounts have allegedly used fake pictures to create hatred in a bid to the target the government.

Politicians meet Hathras kin

On Sunday, two 5-member delegations of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad met with the family. The family, which has refused to immerse the victim's ashes till date, met with the Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka on Saturday, when the 48-hour media ban was lifted. Earlier on Saturday, the victim's brothers demanded for the district magistrate (DM)'s resignation, revealing that the family had been kept locked in their houses for the past two days and that the DM had pressurised them.

The family has also demanded a Supreme court judge-appointed probe as the SIT continues to probe into the case. Several audio recordings have been doing rounds on social media, indicating at 'political pressure on kin', tutoring by a journalist. There is also a video of the victim's mother mentioning murder by strangulation, but not rape - similar to what the UP police has been claiming.

What is the Hathras rape case?

The victim was reported to be allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition - all four accused have been arrested. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape - which has led to police claiming that the victim was 'not raped' highlighting that 'neck injury and trauma' were mentioned as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. The UP govt has suspended five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the 'midnight funeral', after the 3-member SIT's recommendation. Now, the case been transferred to the CBI on CM Adityanath's recommendation.