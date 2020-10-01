Hathras Horror: Sanjay Raut Takes Jibe At BJP 'silence', Rakes In Own Tussle With Kangana

In a bizarre comment, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday, drew a parallel between the Hathras gangrape and actress Kangana Ranaut's tussle with BMC. Taking a jibe at BJP's alleged silence on Hathras he said that 'when an actress' home was being demolished, they all stood with her'. Raut and Ranaut are embroiled in a bitter battle of words over Mumbai, with the Bombay High Court pulling up the parliamentarian for his 'haramkhor' comment.

Raut: "When an actress' home was demolished..."

"We are very disturbed and saddened by the incident. In Mumbai, when BMC tried to demolish an actress' home, political parties, Page 3's who's who all stood with her. The same people are silent when a girl is raped and her body is cremated at night. What kind of society is this?," he said to reporters.

Hathras horror: UP ADG now claims 'No rape'; threatens action for stoking caste tensions

Hathras rape case

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Reports state that initially, the police had refused to add rape charges to the FIR against the accused, claiming that there were no injuries on private parts of the victim. This led to a massive protest by dalits, political parties alike.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday allegedly without the family's consent. However, Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar stated that the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family - the force has been pulled up by the NCW for this 'hurried cremation'. The ADG has also claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death.

Amid Gandhis' arrest in UP, Haryana min threatens to stop entry if they 'disturb order'

Yogi forms SIT, Gandhis arrested

On Wednesday, UP CM constituted a three-member SIT to probe into the incident. The team which will send a report within 7 days, comprises of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup and members of the Dalit community and women. The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a house along with a government job to one family member, with the CM speaking to the family via video-link assuring the deceased's father of stringent action against the accused.

Congress, which mounted a massive protest against Yogi govt, was led by the Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka walking towards Hathras on Thursday. With the district magistrate imposing section 144 in Hathras, both leaders were stopped by police while trying to enter the district. When Gandhis insisted proceeding on foot, UP police arrested the Gandhis, Congress leaders - Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.