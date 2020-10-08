Hathras Sting: Yogi Slams Congress As Rahul's Man Gets Picked Up; 'Riots In Their Veins'

Mentioning Republic Media Network's 'Operation Danga' in the Hathras case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the Congress and other opposition parties for inciting riots. The Chief Minister also asked the people to stay aware of such people and said there is a need to "unmask them" even as Rahul Gandhi's man Shyoraj Jivan was picked up by the UP police at Aligarh and taken to Hathras.

"The tendency of inciting riots is in their veins. The make people fight on the basis of caste and exploit them. They spread corruption. I feel that people of Western UP have not forgotten the Muzaffarnagar riots. They ruled the state for 15 years. Where were they taking it?" Yogi said.

"I want to tell you that we need to stay aware of such fearmongers and need to unmask them. When the Central and the state government is working for development, at that time these people want to create unrest by inciting case-based and religious enmity among the people," the Chief Minister added.

Rahul Gandhi's Hathras man picked up by Police

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Hathras assistant and holder of key party posts Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki who confessed on tape that he provoked people to riot in Hathras and was plotting even more violence has been picked up by Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday. He has been taken to an undisclosed location after having been summoned and grilled by the police at the station in Aligarh, just about 24 hours after Republic Media Network's sting operation.

According to sources, the Police is also examining the possibility of framing case against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well.

'Not in the mood to say anything'

Republic Media Network confronted him outside the police station, to which he said, "I don't want to say anything. I will answer to the police. I am in police custody. I am not in the mood to say anything. Thank you to the media for making me the most anti-national person in the country right now. Whatever is being said about me is wrong," he said. In a facesaving attempt, he unleashed a verbal tirade against Republic's reporter who stung him.

Two FIRs have been registered against the senior Congress leader, Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki, for his plot to trigger caste riots in the wake of the Hathras case. On Tuesday, speaking to the media, a police officer confirmed that an office-bearer of a social organization had registered a complaint against the Congress leader for his objectionable statements. The policeman had then confirmed that Valmiki can be arrested if required.

