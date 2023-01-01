'Have A Great 2023': President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Warm Wishes To The Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation "hope, happiness and lots of success" for 2023 ushering in the new year on Sunday, January 1. “Have a great 2023!”, the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. “May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health,” he wrote further.



Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu also took to Twitter to extend her greetings for all fellow citizens and Indians overseas.

“Happy New Year to all! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation,” the President said.

Happy New Year to all! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2023

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar greets the nation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar too greeted the nation on the occasion of New Year. “The Nation that is on rise as never before is a favored global destination of growth, opportunity and investments. Let us all coalesce our efforts towards bringing greater peace, health, harmony and happiness in our lives!” he tweeted.

“Happy New Year to all. This joyous occasion is an opportunity to continue our efforts with greater vigour ensuring our upward growth trajectory.Let us usher in the new year with a resolve to take India to greater heights of progress and prosperity.”

Happy New Year to all.



This joyous occasion is an opportunity to continue our efforts with greater vigour ensuring our upward growth trajectory.



Let us usher in the new year with a resolve to take India to greater heights of progress and prosperity. #Welcome2023 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 1, 2023

Defence minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet, said, “New Year greetings to everyone. May this year bring joy, good health, peace and prosperity in everyone’s lives."