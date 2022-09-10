Have Faith In Bengal Govt, Tap Investment Potential: Minister Tells Industrialists

West Bengal Industry Minister Shashi Panja on Friday exhorted the business community to have faith in the state government and tap the investment potential on offer.

Panja, while addressing city-based industrialists and members of Merchants' Chamber of Commerce here, also emphasised on the political and financial stability in Bengal.

"Stay with us and believe in us," she said. "This (Trinamool Congress) government has come back with a thumping majority for the third time… It is a sign of stability," the minister asserted.

Bengal wants large industries as well as employment generation, she added.

Panja also interacted with the business leaders, and listened to their suggestions and ideas on finance and economy. PTI BSM RBT RBT