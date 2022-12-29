"Have Not Received Any Invitation For Bharat Jodo Yatra...": Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday stated that his party has not received any invitation for Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Yadav’s statement came soon after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he had invited several leaders of non-BJP parties, including Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary to take part in the UP leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jan 3.

"We have not received any invitation (for Bharat Jodo Yatra). The ideology of our party is different. BJP and Congress both are the same," said Akhilesh Yadav, reported ANI.

Akhilesh calls for a special session to discuss the OBC reservation

Speaking about the OBC reservation in urban local body elections, Akhilesh requested that the Yogi Adityanath-led government of Uttar Pradesh call a special session of the state assembly to discuss the matter.

"If the government's conscience is clear, it should convene a special session of the assembly so that they can put forth their point and give us a chance to put our view on OBC reservation in urban local body polls," he said.

The ex-chief minister of Uttar Pradesh also labeled the BJP as "anti-OBC" and "anti-Dalit” and said that, in order to uphold the interests of the Other Backward Classes, the party's OBC wing would approach the Supreme Court.

UP government appoints a five-member commission

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government appointed a five-member commission on the reservation of OBCs in urban local body elections.

On January 3, the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter Uttar Pradesh through the Loni area of Ghaziabad and then proceed to Haryana via Shamli's Kairana.

Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

The yatra, the next day, will reach Mavi Kalan in Baghpat and pass via Baghpat city and Sisana, Sarurpur and Barot in the same district. On January 5, the yatra will reach Alam in Shamli district and pass through Kandhla, Uncha village and Kairana.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra, which has so far travelled through ten states over more than 2,800 kilometres, is currently taking a nine-day break for the winter and will continue on January 3.

It began on September 7 in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and would end in Kashmir early the next year.