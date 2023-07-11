Have To End 'junior Ally Syndrome', Says Sunil Jakhar As He Takes Charge As Punjab BJP Head

Amid the buzz about a possible BJP-SAD reunion before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, newly appointed Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar Tuesday said his party must shed the "junior ally syndrome" and move ahead.

As he formally assumed the charge as the BJP state president at an event here, Jakhar said, "Much has been said about the fact that we (the BJP) used to fight 23 (Assembly seats) and three (LS seats when there was a tie up with the Akalis). But it has been a long time. That agreement was done in 1996-97." He said the BJP has to fight its own battle and move ahead. "We have to protect the interests of the people of Punjab...Let us get over this syndrome that we are a junior partner." "I have one request. We will have to give up this 'chhota bhai wali sonch' (the mindset of being a junior ally). We will have to end this 'chhota bhai syndrome'," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Som Prakash said there have been many changes in the BJP since the 2022 state assembly polls with many leaders from other parties joining it.

"When we talk of winning all 13 (LS) seats. For this, all the leaders and workers will have to work very hard," he said.

When asked about going back to the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had said a few days ago it was just a media speculation.

The BJP also appeared to have scotched the speculation on a likely alliance with its former ally with the party's Punjab affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani saying recently that the BJP will fight all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state alone.

In September 2020, the SAD had walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the now-repealed three farm bills and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned as a Union minister.

The event where Jakhar took charge was attended by Rupani and senior party leaders including Avinash Rai Khanna, but outgoing Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma was conspicuous by his absence.

However, in a tweet later in Punjabi, Sharma said, "I am sorry I could not attend the programme due to ill health..Hope your experience gives new direction to the party." "The newly appointed state president of Bharatiya Janata Party Punjab Hon@sunilkjakhar Hearty congratulations to you on assuming office," he said.

Meanwhile, Jakhar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party's senior leadership had shown faith in him.

"Your ideological commitment is the force behind you. My first duty is to make you realise your strength. Our responsibility is not limited to winning 13 seats or 117 (assembly) seats. Our responsibility is to make Punjab vibrant.. We have to win hearts of Punjabis," he told the gathering on the occasion.

"India is the world's largest secular country and there is no bigger secular state in the country than Punjab," he said.

He said the party has entrusted a big responsibility on him.

Targeting the ruling AAP, Jakhar said, "No one feels safe in Punjab these days. If anyone is feeling safe, it is gangsters who are running their writ from inside jails too." He said different sections of people were dejected with the AAP dispensation. "The BJP will raise the voice of Punjabis and fight for their rights." Jakhar, a former Congressman, joined the BJP in May 2022, three months after the Congress was decimated in the assembly polls. He had remained MLA thrice and was also a former Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur.