Someone I Know Has Honey Trap Videos Of 8 Govt Officials, Claims Gopal Bhargava

Former Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Gopal Bhargava on Sunday stated that one of his acquaintance had videos of the state government officials being caught in a honeytrap. He also said that he did not reveal the names since he did not want the name of the state to be defamed.

ब्यावरा राजगढ़ की घटना को लेकर आजकल प्रदेश के कुछ आईएएस अफसरों के मन में , कथन में और लेखन में भारी अकुलाहट है। पिछड़ा वर्ग के एक पूर्व मंत्री श्री बद्रीलाल यादव द्वारा कहे गए कथन या भाषण से "एलीट वर्ग" घायल है। — Gopal Bhargava (Leader of Opposition) (@bhargav_gopal) January 25, 2020

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the BJP leader mentioned the incident and asked, "Where does this money come from? There are videos of about 8 such 'devpurush' in my possession. I would have disclosed everything, but I do not want this mess to spread and my Madhya Pradesh is known as a malicious state in the whole country and the world. For this reason, I remained silent till now... Now, the water is above the head from the Biavara incident and the statements of 'Devpurushas'."

In his final tweet, he appealed all of his party workers to write a 'chalisa' to Kamal Nath, the Chief Minister of the state.

On January 19, some BJP workers had clashed with the officials after they were denied permission to hold a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Biora of Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district. District Collector Nidhi Nivedita was seen slapping a BJP worker in a video that went viral. The BJP has demanded action against the District Colllector and other officer.

